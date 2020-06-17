PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2020

Jun 17, 2020

1:44 PM EDT

Disney+ Canada

Disney has unveiled all of the new titles coming to Disney+ in Canada in July 2020.

July 3

  • Animal ER (S1-2)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
  • Ice Age: Collision Course
  • Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
  • Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
  • The Big Green
  • The Mighty Ducks
  • Hamilton – Film Premiere
  • Pixar in Real Life – Episode 109 “UP: Balloon Cart Away”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 135 “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 131 “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 108 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 10

  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
  • Gigantosaurus (S1)
  • Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 136 “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 132 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 17

  • A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
  • Disney Junior Music Lullabies
  • Lost City of Machu Picchu
  • Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
  • The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
  • Wild Chile (S1)
  • Disney+ Originals – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 137 “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 133 “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale Episode 110 “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”
  • Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (rescheduled to premiere on Sept. 25, 2020)

July 24

  • Wild Congo (S1)
  • Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 134 “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

July 31

  • Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
  • Animal Showdown (S1)
  • Best Job Ever (S1)
  • Big Cat Games
  • Cradle of the Gods
  • Destination World (S1)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
  • Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
  • Hidden Kingdoms of China
  • Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
  • India’s Wild Leopards
  • Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
  • King Fishers (S1)
  • Lost Temple of the Inca
  • Marvel Funko (S1-2)
  • Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
  • Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
  • What Sam Sees (S1)
  • Muppets Now – Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The company recently announced it had over 54.5 million paid subscribers worldwide.

