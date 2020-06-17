Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2020

Disney has unveiled all of the new titles coming to Disney+ in Canada in July 2020.
July 3
- Animal ER (S1-2)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
- Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
- The Big Green
- The Mighty Ducks
- Hamilton – Film Premiere
- Pixar in Real Life – Episode 109 “UP: Balloon Cart Away”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 135 “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 131 “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 108 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”
July 10
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 136 “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 132 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”
July 17
- A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
- The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
- Wild Chile (S1)
- Disney+ Originals – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 137 “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 133 “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale Episode 110 “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (rescheduled to premiere on Sept. 25, 2020)
July 24
- Wild Congo (S1)
- Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 134 “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”
July 31
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
- Animal Showdown (S1)
- Best Job Ever (S1)
- Big Cat Games
- Cradle of the Gods
- Destination World (S1)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
- Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
- King Fishers (S1)
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Marvel Funko (S1-2)
- Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
- Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
- What Sam Sees (S1)
- Muppets Now – Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The company recently announced it had over 54.5 million paid subscribers worldwide.
Comments