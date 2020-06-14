PREVIOUS|
Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Jun 14, 2020

5:23 PM EDT

Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Fresh off the heals of Bell going live with its 5G network in select Canadian cities, we have another device giveaway for you. If winning the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is not your style, then perhaps the Bell Galaxy Z Flip is.

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2636 pixel resolution (425ppi) AMOLED FHD+ display, plus an additional 1.05-inch cover screen designed for notifications and a rear camera viewfinder. The Galaxy Z Flip sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, rear-facing camera specs include a 12-megapixel wide shooter coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone’s Infinity-O display’s front-facing camera measures in at 10 megapixels.

In addition, this foldable Android smartphone features a USB-C port, support for wireless charging, and a 3,300mAh battery.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.

This contest ends June 30th and the winner will be announced shortly after.

You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.

