PREVIOUS|
News

BMO app now lets users replace a damaged credit card

The bank notes that customers will receive a new card in few business days

Jun 14, 2020

4:25 PM EDT

0 comments

BMO customers can now replace a damaged credit card through the bank’s iOS and Android app.

“Is your credit card a little banged up? Not to worry. We can send you a shiny new one in a few business days. Select your account then hit the “Manage Card” icon to set it up,” the update description reads.

Once you select “Manage Card,” you can tap the appropriate reason for needing a new one under “Replace your card” to submit your request.

BMO also recently updated its app to allow users to change and reset their credit card PIN. Customers can also use the app to dispute a charge or lock their credit cards.

You can download the BMO Mobile Banking app on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.

Source: BMO Via: iPhoneinCanada

Related Articles

News

Feb 16, 2020

9:32 AM EST

BMO app now lets users lock misplaced credit cards, get credit score

Business

May 25, 2020

11:59 AM EDT

BMO launches online resource hubs to help clients navigate COVID-19 impacts

News

May 21, 2020

8:57 AM EDT

BMO app now lets customers change and reset their credit card PIN

Comments