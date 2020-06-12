A father needs to be recognized and Amazon Canada knows this. This Father’s Day the online retailer has compiled a list of tech that every father should have in his arsenal. Most of the items are powered by Alexa, however, there are some other great deals such as Samsung and Sony.
- Fire 7 Tablet for $59.99 (was $69.99)
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera for $179.99 (was $239.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $248.00 (was $349.99)
- Sony Extra Bass On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (was $199.99)
- eero mesh wifi system for $279.99 (was $349.99)
- Echo Show 8 for $99.99 (was $169.99)
- Echo Show 5 for $74.99 (was 99.99)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $249.99 (was $299.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $119.99 (was $129.99)
- Fire TV Cube for $149.99
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam for $269.99 (was $329.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk for $109.99 (was $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $329.99 (was $369.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $177.99 (was $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,799.99 (was $1,915.26)
- HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer for $69.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $1,459
- Samsung Galaxy S20 for $1,299.98
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB) for $1,489.99 (was $1,579.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
