Refreshed iMac, 10.8-inch iPad Air and iPad mini rumoured to be coming later in 2020

This contradicts earlier rumours that Apple plans to reveal a new iMac during its upcoming all-digital WWDC

Jun 12, 2020

4:09 PM EDT

Though rumours earlier this week hinted Apple has plans to announce a refreshed iMac during its upcoming June 22nd WWDC keynote, a new report from DigiTimes hints that report might not be entirely accurate.

The sometimes reliable publication says that the new iMac will instead arrive later this year alongside a new iPad Air and iPad mini. The publication goes on to state both the iPad Air and iPad mini will be larger than previous versions, coming in at 10.8-inches and 8-inches, respectively. The current iPad Air measures in at 10.2-inches, with the iPad mini coming in at 7.9-inches.

The report also states that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini LED display is launching in the first half of 2021.

Rumours surrounding a redesigned iMac with slimmer bezels, an SSD and Apple’s T2 security chip, started circulating earlier this week. The new, more squared-off design is rumoured to closely resemble Apple’s pricey Pro Display XDR and the recent iPad Pro in terms of appearance.

Apple is also rumoured to have plans to announce at WWDC that it will eventually shift its entire Mac line to ARM-based processors.

Source: DigiTimes

