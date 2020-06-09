The OnePlus Z may be called the OnePlus Nord

A new leak from notable leaker Max J suggests that the upcoming OnePlus Z’s official name is actually the OnePlus Nord.
We learned that the company is holding an event on July 10th to show off a lower-cost phone, which is expected to be the ‘Nord’ or the ‘Z.’
Let's play a game! pic.twitter.com/Fqm0sWKxtW
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 8, 2020
While Max J has been accurate in the past, I’m not sure how sold I am on the company calling the phone Nord. When we first heard tell of this low-cost handset it was called the OnePlus 8 Lite, then later on after the OnePlus 8 series came out, the rumours switched to calling it the OnePlus Z.
Now, with Nord in the Mix there are three possible names for the phone and to me ‘Z’ seems like the most traditionally OnePlus name.
Beyond the name, which seems much more unconfirmed now, the phone is expected to have a 90Hz screen, a decently large 4,300 mAh battery and other high-end features for a low cost.
Rumours also point to it costing $330 USD which is roughly $443 CAD. Even if it comes in under $500 in Canada with the right specs it could become a very attractive option.
Source: Max J (@maxjmb)
