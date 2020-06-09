PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ spotted on Bluetooth SIG

The Galaxy Tab S7 series will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, the ZFlip with 5G and the Note 20 series

Jun 9, 2020

3:05 PM EDT

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ was recently uncovered in a Bluetooth SIG listing.

The listing features the model number ‘SM-T976B’ and confirms the tablet supports Bluetooth 5.0.

According to XDA Developers, previous rumours about the Galaxy Tab S7+ suggest that it will release in a 12.4-inch and 11-inch size variants. The tablet is also rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G and Android 10.

The Galaxy Tab S7 series is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds X at an upcoming virtual keynote event in August.

Source: XDA Developers, Bluetooth SIG

