Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ spotted on Bluetooth SIG

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ was recently uncovered in a Bluetooth SIG listing.
The listing features the model number ‘SM-T976B’ and confirms the tablet supports Bluetooth 5.0.
According to XDA Developers, previous rumours about the Galaxy Tab S7+ suggest that it will release in a 12.4-inch and 11-inch size variants. The tablet is also rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G and Android 10.
Virtual Unpacked is gonna be PACKED. Z Flip 5G, Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Tab S7, Galaxy BudsX, and Note20.
I wonder if they'll announce things the week before like they did with the Note10 and Watch Active2 and such.
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 7, 2020
The Galaxy Tab S7 series is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds X at an upcoming virtual keynote event in August.
Source: XDA Developers, Bluetooth SIG
