OnePlus Z rumoured to be announced on July 10th

The latest leak surrounding the OnePlus Z suggests OnePlus will announce the rumoured smartphone on July 10th at an event in India.
India is the company’s largest market, so it makes sense that it would want to hold the phone’s event there. However, it’s still unclear if the phone will be released in the rest of the world. There’s a possibility the handset could follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus TV and be India-exclusive.
Android Central cites a “reliable source from inside the company” regarding this report. The publication also mentions that the date could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on in-person live events.
Over the last few weeks and even around the OnePlus 8 series launch, there have been several leaks and rumours regarding the elusive low-cost phone.
OnePlus built its brand on selling reasonably priced phones with impressive specs that cut all the right corners. There’s a lot of hype around this phone since rumours indicate it offers high-end features and specs at a much lower cost than regular flagship handsets, just like the older OnePlus “flagship killers.”
The OnePlus Z could be a return to form for the company, and there are a lot of eyes watching to see if it can re-take the low-cost market. The company faces stiff competition from not only other Android phones like the upcoming Pixel 4a and the new Samsung Galaxy A21, but also Apple’s recently released iPhone SE as well.
In terms of hardware, we’re expecting to see the Snapdragon 765G chipset along with a 90Hz display. If the rumoured OnePlus Z features a passable camera, great battery life and a reasonable cost, I’m sure a lot of people will be eyeing it up as their next handset.
