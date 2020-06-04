Dyson shares more pictures of cancelled electric vehicle

After cancelling its electric vehicle plans in October of 2019, Dyson has shared more images and render of what the car was going to look like.
The new images show off a cool looking SUV with large tires and a very smooth design. If you want a bit of a deeper dive into the car, you can check out the video posted on Dyson’s website.
The company has also shared the battery technology it planned to feature in the vehicle. However, it doesn’t go into much depth.
What’s sad about this story is that the company seems to have made it quite far in the development process but had to cancel the project because the EV wasn’t financially viable. Dyson hasn’t given a real breakdown regarding what exactly stopped the vehicle from working out.
When I look at Dyson’s electric vehicle blog post, I can’t help but think about how odd it is that a company is spending this much time sharing details on a cancelled project.
If I had to guess, I’d say it’s trying to drum up hype in an effort to possibly sell off some of the patents or components to other car manufacturers.
You can look at all the pictures and videos on Dyson’s blog.
Source: Dyson
Comments