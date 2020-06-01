Scotiabank launches ‘Bank Your Way’ information tool for seniors

Scotiabank is launching an information hub for seniors the bank is calling ‘Bank Your Way,’ a new tool to guide customers through digital banking.
This resource is now available in various provinces and should be useful considering the challenges of COVID-19.
The information hub helps customers learn the basics of digital banking and about self-serve tasks. It also teaches customers how to check a balance, look at account history, pay bills, transfer money between accounts and send and receive Interac e-transfers. There are several guides for Bank Your Way, including loans and lines, credit cards, mortgages, investments and small businesses.
Additionally, Scotiabank has established a priority status for seniors who call into the call centres.
“Scotiabank recognizes the role communities play in keeping our seniors healthy and engaged, so we’re taking extra effort to support them through our COVID-19 response actions,” said Dan Rees, group head of Canadian Banking at Scotiabank in a press release.
Comments