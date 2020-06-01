Google announces Nest products are now eligible for its Advanced Protection Program

Google has announced that ita Nest products are now eligible for its Advanced Protection Program.
The program is designed to give customers an extra layer of security to anyone who’s a high risk of being targeted online. This list includes business leaders, politicians and journalists as well.
Now people can seamlessly use their Google accounts with both their Advance Protection and Google Nest devices, which is something that account users couldn’t do before. Google added the feature as it was reportedly a “top request” from users.
Today we’re announcing one of the top requests we’ve received: to bring the Advanced Protection Program to Nest. Now people can seamlessly use their Google Accounts with both Advanced Protection and Google Nest devices — previously, a user could use their Google Account on only one of these at a time. Outlined in the Google blog post.
It’s important to note that Google says, on its support page, that some of the enhanced security may be undercut by other users in the home who lack the Advance Protection Program’s level of security and share access to the Nest products.
Source: Google Security Blog
