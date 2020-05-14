Paper Mario: The Origami King is coming to the Nintendo Switch this July

The Paper Mario series is set to make its debut on Nintendo’s hybrid console this summer.
Nintendo has announced that the newest entry in the long-running Paper Mario series, Paper Mario: The Origami King, is coming to Switch on July 17th.
“Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a comedy-filled journey packed with puzzles, strategic ring-based battles, quirky characters and stunning visuals,” Nintendo said in a press release.
The paper RPG series got its start on Nintendo 64 back in 2001.
Since then, the series has released one entry on every major Nintendo platform. The last title in the series, Paper Mario: Color Splash, was released on the Nintendo Wii U in 2016.
Paper Mario: The Origami King focuses on the devious plot of King Olly, the self-proclaimed ruler of the Origami Kingdom.
Paper Mario‘s next adventure unfolds on July 17th and is currently available for pre-purchase on Nintendo e-shop at $79.99 CAD.
Image Credit: Nintendo
Comments