Spotify offering new subscribers three-month free trial

Just in time for Summer, Spotify is offering new subscribers three-month-long free trials of its Premium service.
If you’ve been a free user on Spotify, you know that its limitations can be frustrating when you really want to hear a particular song. The limited song skips is also less than ideal when you’re listening to playlists made by other people.
Usually, Spotify subscribers are treated to a month of free music when they upgrade to premium, but sometimes throughout the year, the streaming giant offers this three-month deal. This is great for the company because it means that anyone who signs up soon will get free music for most of the summer.
However, this deal only applies if you’ve never tested Spotify Premium before. If you have, you’ll have to make a new account to take advantage of the sale.
What plan you sign up for will determine how much you pay each month after your free trial. Student plans cost $5 CAD, regular plans are $10, a Duo plan for two people costs $13, and family plans for six people cost $15 per month. All plans offer the free three-month trial until June 30th.
It’s also worth mentioning that, like many giveaways and trials, this deal isn’t valid for users in Quebec.
By comparison, Apple Music also offers a three month free trial of its service. YouTube Music, which has just been revamped, has a month-long trial.
Source: Spotify
