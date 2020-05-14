Vidéotron adds 39,300 mobile subscribers in Q1 2020

Quebecor’s Vidéotron added 39,300 mobile subscribers in Q1 2020, according to its earnings report released on May 14th.
“The resounding success of our mobile telephony services continued, as evidenced by the increase of 39,300 subscriber connections in the first quarter of 2020 and 176,200 during the 12 month period ended March 31, 2020,” Vidéotron noted in the report.
The carrier’s overall revenue for Q1 2020 was $1.06 billion, which is up $28.2 million or 2.7 percent from the same period a year ago.
Vidéotron notes that it has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and has taken significant steps to help its customers stay connected. It notes that it was the first carrier to temporarily remove data caps on all of its internet plans. However, the pandemic still had a minor impact on the carrier.
“Among other impacts, the COVID-19 virus and the measures to prevent its spread have led to a significant reduction in volume at Vidéotron retail outlets,” the carrier stated.
The report outlines that Vidéotron’s mobile ABPU (average billing per unit) was $51.60 in Q1 2020, in comparison to the $52.50 reported in 2019. This is a 1.7 percent decrease, which Quebecor says was due in part to the popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) plans.
Quebecor outlined that in the first quarter of 2020, it announced the official launch of its Vidéotron mobile network in Rimouski, Quebec. In May, it also launched its new QUB musique streaming platform designed and produced in Quebec with a focus on local artists.
QUB musique is currently being offered for free to all Vidéotron subscribers until July 31st. Starting August 1st, it will cost $4.99 CAD per month for Vidéotron subscribers. If you’re not with Vidéotron, the platform costs $11.99 per month.
