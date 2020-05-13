About 26 percent of Canadians are using food delivery services more often: survey

Around 26 percent of Canadians say they are using food delivery services like Uber Eats and Instacart more often during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This statistic comes from a recent survey conducted by Payments Canada. Interestingly, the survey found that 29 percent of Canadians who are using food delivery services during the pandemic are tipping more.
The survey also found that Canadians are rethinking how they shop, as 38 percent are using e-commerce platforms to get different products more often.
There has also been an increase in the use of Interact e-Transfers and PayPal. The survey notes that 31 percent of Canadians who used to be weekly users of Interac e-Transfers reported using the method more frequently now.
Similarly, 29 percent of respondents who used to be weekly users of PayPal reported that they are using it more frequently.
Canadians are also more focused on using contactless payments when making purchases to ensure health and safety. The survey outlined that 53 percent of Canadians reported using card or mobile tap payment methods for in-store purchases more often now than they were before the pandemic.
Interestingly, 42 percent of respondents said they avoided shopping at places that did not accept contactless payments.
“While we have seen a continued shift towards digital payments over a number of years in Canada, there’s no doubt that the prevailing pandemic has accelerated this shift,” said Tracey Black, the president and CEO of Payments Canada, in a press release.
Payments Canada is responsible for ensuring that financial transactions in Canada are carried out securely. It compiled this report by surveying 1,504 Canadians between April 17th to 19th.
Source: Payments Canada
Comments