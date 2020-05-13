PlayStation’s ‘Extended Play’ sale offers 80 percent off games and DLC

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Extended Play’ sale with a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games, bundles, DLC, season passes and expansions.
Titles on sale include Fallout 76, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.
The games are available up to 80 percent off and are on sale until May 26th.
Below are some games that are on sale:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition – $32.49 (Previously $129.99)
- Batman Arkham Collection – $23.99 (Previously $79.99)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – $49.99 (Previously $99.99)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe – $8.39 (Previously $59.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition – $38.99 (Previously $129.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition – $49.59 (Previously $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion – $29.99 (Previously $39.99)
- The Sinking City Necronomicon Edition – $24.99 (Previously $99.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $20.99 (Previously $69.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition – $19.99 (Previously $79.99)
Check out the complete list of games here.
