PlayStation’s ‘Extended Play’ sale offers 80 percent off games and DLC

The sale runs until May 26th

May 13, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

The Witcher 3 Geralt

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Extended Play’ sale with a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games, bundles, DLC, season passes and expansions.

Titles on sale include Fallout 76, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

The games are available up to 80 percent off and are on sale until May 26th.

Below are some games that are on sale:

Check out the complete list of games here.

