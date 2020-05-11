PREVIOUS|
Lenovo launching sale on laptops, desktops and more for Victoria Day

'Sneak Peek Week' kicks off May 11th followed by the Victoria Day Sale on May 18th

May 11, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

Lenovo will celebrate Victoria Day with a big sale this year.

The Lenovo Victoria Day Sale kicks off with ‘Sneak Peek Week’ running from May 11 the to 17th, followed by the Victoria Day Sale itself starting May 18th and running until May 31. The sale will include deals on laptops, tablets, all-in-one desktops and more.

Below you’ll find some of the highlights that will be on sale:

Sneak Peek Week (May 11-17)

  • Early access to limited quantity PC doorbuster deals
  • Over 35 percent off select doorbusters and featured deals
  • IdeaPad 1 14-inch for $269.99
  • IdeaCentre Desktops starting at $455

Victoria Day Sale (May 18-24)

  • IdeaPad 1 – 21 percent off ($269.99)
  • ThinkCentre M720 Desktop – over 40 percent off ($969)
  • 2-in-1 laptops, such as Yoga C930 14-inch, at 40 percent off ($1,289.99)
  • ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th Gen at 45 percent off ($1,749)

Victoria Day Sale (May 25-31)

  • Up to $500 off select laptops throughout the week
  • Hourly doorbuster deals on May 25 including:
    • IdeaPad 1 11-inch for $259.99 (starting at 9am ET)
    • ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $1,349 (starting at 9am ET)
    • P27u-10 27-inch wide UHD IPS 4K monitor for $567 (starting at 9am ET)
    • Lenovo Yoga Mouse for $66.66 (starting at 12pm ET)
  • Lenovo Legion 15.6-inch Urban Backpack for 40 percent off (starts 3am on May 29th)
  • A540 24-inch All-in-One Desktop for $994.88
  • Legion Y540 15-inch at 29 percent off ($1,049.99)
  • Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 for $539.99
  • Other ThinkPad models on sale throughout the week

Those interested can check out all the offers available on Lenovo’s website.

