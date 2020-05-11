Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to launch with true variable refresh rate support allowing the phone to sport a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display at a WQHD+ resolution.
Note 20+ Display Leak
Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020
According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ handsets will feature a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) backplane technology with OLED panels. This LTPO backplane will enable support for true variable refresh rate with a 120Hz refresh rate at the higher pixel resolution.
Additionally, LTPO will reportedly result in 5 to 15 percent power savings, which was reportedly why the S20 series used a 120Hz refresh rate was capped at FHD+ resolution.
The phone would reportedly feature a variable refresh rate, which wouldn’t be fixed at 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz rates like other Android phones. Instead, the variant refresh rate would be more customizable and improve power consumption.
Young’s tweets also mentioned the specifications for Note 20 and the Note 20+’s screen. Reportedly, the Note 20 will feature 6.3-inch to 6.42-inch screen with a 2345 x 1084-pixel resolution and the Note 20+ sports a 6.8-inch to 6.87-inch at a 3096 x 1444-pixel resolution with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.
The Note 20 series are expected to launch in August. Even with COVID-19 pandemic, reports indicate Samsung is still on schedule.
Source: Ross Young, XDA Developers
