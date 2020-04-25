PREVIOUS
News

Are you interested in buying the iPhone SE (2020)?

Apr 25, 2020

10:03 AM EDT

0 comments

While the iPhone SE (2020) is Apple’s latest smartphone, it’s definitely not the best phone the tech giant offers. This remake of the original iPhone SE looks like an iPhone 8 but features the internals of Apple’s iPhone 11.

The new iPhone features a 4.7-inch LCD display with a 750 x 1334-pixel resolution with an old-style 16:9 aspect ratio (modern smartphones feature an 18:9 aspect ratio or taller). Additionally, it sports modern Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 7-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.

Apple also brought back Touch ID for the SE, and the smartphone still features Siri voice commands and Qi wireless charging.

With this nostalgic smartphone featuring a mixed bag of specs, an excellent rear shooter, but a less-than-stellar front-facing camera, a small LCD panel and Apple’s latest and greatest processor, who is the new iPhone SE really aimed at?

In Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the handset, he said that “the new SE is for iPhone users clinging to an iPhone 6, iPhone 7 or an iPhone 8, hoping that Apple would release an upgraded version of the smartphone featuring Touch ID, a small size and a design they’re familiar with.”

Is that person you? Personally, I would never consider the iPhone SE (2020), but I typically don’t use iPhones.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re interested in buying the $599 CAD iPhone SE.

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2020

11:03 AM EDT

Apple officially reveals $599 new iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display and Touch ID

Features

Apr 24, 2020

1:46 PM EDT

Apple, Google update exposure notification APIs with new protections and capabilities

News

Apr 4, 2020

10:06 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 8, iPhone 9, and foldable Pixel patent leaks from this past week

News

Apr 23, 2020

12:45 PM EDT

Apple Music now available on Samsung TVs in Canada

Comments