Apple’s successor to 2015’s iPhone SE — a new, upgraded version of its predecessor, also named the iPhone SE — is now available to order from Apple Canada’s online store.
The iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display, Touch ID with Haptic Touch and Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic Chip. The smartphone also includes a single rear-facing f/1.8 12-megapixel wide shooter that features optical image stabilization.
In terms of its look, the new SE is nearly identical to the iPhone 8 but with the iPhone 11’s key features, including an upgraded camera and processor. As far as Apple’s iPhone line goes, it seems like the iPhone SE (2020) is Apple’s new ‘small’ smartphone.
Though many have been critical of the new iPhone SE’s throwback design, given the number of people who prefer smaller iPhones and also dislike Face ID, the SE will likely find an audience, especially with its reasonable price tag.
The iPhone SE (2020) starts at $599 CAD for the 64GB version, with the 128GB costing $599 and the 256GB is priced at $809. The phone is available in ‘Black,’ ‘White’ and ‘Product Red.’ Apple says the new iPhone SE is set to start arriving at customers’ homes on April 24th.
Canadian carriers have also started to take pre-orders for the new iPhone SE (2020). The price on a contract starts at $0 and, depending on the carrier, ranges upward to $830 no-term for the 256GB model. Bell, Rogers, Telus, Koodo, Fido, Virgin, and Freedom are all listing the new iPhone SE as available to pre-order now. We will update this story as more carriers start selling the iPhone SE.
Source: Apple Canada
