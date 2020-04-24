Here’s a chance to win a Bell 64GB Google Pixel 4 XL

It’s contest time again.
Google launched the Pixel 4 XL in October 2019, and while the smartphone has received some criticism, it’s still among one of the best handsets available right now.
The Pixel 4 XL sports dual rear-facing shooters with one 12-megapixel sensor featuring an f/1.7 aperture, another 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Arguably, the phone features the best Android camera setups currently available. Whether you’re taking pictures at night or selfies, the Pixel 4 XL’s shooters are top-grade quality.
The phone also features Face Unlock authentication that’s capable of easily opening the smartphone just by looking at the device. Additionally, the Pixel 4 XL features the next generation of Google Assistant, which improves the response speed by moving the language processing on-device.
Other Pixel 4 XL specs include 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 3,700mAh battery.
Our friends at Bell hooked us up with a Pixel 4 XL to give to one winner. This Pixel 4 XL features 64GB of storage and comes in ‘Just Black.’
All that is required to enter this contest is to either follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup), subscribe to our YouTube channel, or our weekly email newsletter.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends May 15th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
