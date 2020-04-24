PREVIOUS
News

PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan Sale’ offering games originating from Japan up to 50 percent off

The sale runs until May 8th

Apr 24, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Big in Japan Sale’ with a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games originating in Japan.

Titles like entries in the Final Fantasy, Mega Man and Yakuza series.

The games are available up to 50 percent off and are on sale until May 8th.

Below are some games that are on sale:

Check out the complete list of games here.

Related Articles

News

Apr 7, 2020

12:16 PM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in April 2020

News

Apr 20, 2020

3:43 PM EDT

Facebook Gaming is set to compete with game streaming platforms like Twitch with new Android app

News

Apr 20, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Sony’s 2020 OLED TV lineup isn’t cheap

News

Apr 20, 2020

12:12 PM EDT

Some big PS5, Xbox Series X reveals coming much earlier than planned, possibly in May: report

Comments