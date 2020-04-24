PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan Sale’ offering games originating from Japan up to 50 percent off

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Big in Japan Sale’ with a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games originating in Japan.
Titles like entries in the Final Fantasy, Mega Man and Yakuza series.
The games are available up to 50 percent off and are on sale until May 8th.
Below are some games that are on sale:
- Catherine: Full Body — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Danganronpa 1•2 Reload — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Devil May Cry 5 — $26.21 (regularly $53.49)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy IX — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
- Judgement — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered — $37.69 (regularly $64.99)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $41.39 (regularly $89.99)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel — $32.09 (regularly $53.49)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $10.99 (regularly $26.99)
