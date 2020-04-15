Gameloft has been in the gaming industry since the start of the millennium. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, it released a game compilation called ‘Gameloft Classics: 20 years‘ on Android.
The compilation features classic titles from its 800-game catalogue including puzzle classic Bubble Bash 2, undead extermination in Zombie Infection, classic dating simulation Date or Ditch 2, the original mobile shooter NOVA, arcade-style classics Block Breaker Deluxe 2 & 3, and many more.
We're celebrating our 20th anniversary today with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It's our way of saying thank you to our players; we wouldn't have gotten this far without you.
Download Gameloft Classics now: https://t.co/9qj7r7EtYB pic.twitter.com/8E7M3QjS1A
— Gameloft (@gameloft) April 15, 2020
The developer was founded in Paris, France in 2000 and initially established to bring video games to mobile devices. Today, it stands as a multiplatform developer for mobile, PC, consoles, and more. Gameloft chief finance officer, Alexandre de Rochefort says he’s immensely proud of this accomplishment.
“This is a moment of celebration for us, a moment to look back and see how the industry has changed and evolved, to remember the beginning of simpler games for simpler phones and to appreciate the future of powerful platforms and new technology our developers can push to the limit. I’m proud to say we were there at the beginning and that we helped shape what this industry is today,” Rochefort says.
Check out the full list of playable games in Gameloft’s 20-year classics compilation app on the Google Play Store.
