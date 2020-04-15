Google to launch ‘Kids’ section with ‘Teacher Approved’ apps on Play Store

With all this time at home, parents might find it difficult to find suitable entertainment for their children.
To help out, Google is launching a Kids section of the Play Store that offers ‘Teacher Approved’ apps. According to Google, these apps have been rated by teachers and meet the company’s quality standards.
These apps will have the Teacher Approved badge and are rated on whether they are age-appropriate as well as their quality of experience, enrichment and delight. Furthermore, Google includes more information about the app to help parents decide if it’s right for their kid.
Parents can look for these in the ‘Kids’ tab to find these apps.
Google says that this functionality is first launching in the U.S. and then will launch internationally in the coming months. We’ve reached out to Google Canada for specifics on Canadian availability.
Source: Google Blog
Comments