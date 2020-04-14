Waterloo-based TextNow offering free talk and text cellular service in Canada amid COVID-19

Waterloo-based TextNow is offering its free talk and text cellular phone service in Canada for the first time ever to support those impacted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With more than a million jobs lost in Canada last month, we know that many people have to make difficult financial decisions. We also believe that now, more than ever, it’s important for everyone to stay connected,” the company wrote in a statement.
This specific service was previously only available in the United States through TextNow’s partnership with Sprint. The free service that the company is now offering in Canada will utilize roaming on the Sprint network.
Canadians will be able to make calls and send texts regardless of whether they are connected to Wi-Fi. TextNow outlines that this isn’t a new product offering, and is instead a way to help people through this difficult time.
“If you already have a compatible Android or iOS device, we’re sending out as many free SIM cards as we can to get people connected to our Free Nationwide Talk & Text plan,” the carrier states.
TextNow tells MobileSyrup that Canadians interested in getting access to the service can do so by sending the company a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or by sending it an email.
Further, the company says that it is giving away free devices pre-loaded with its free talk and text service to those who can no longer afford their phone plan. They can either be given a 10-digit phone number or port in their existing number. TextNow says that it will help as many people as it can through this initiative.
TextNow is also sending devices preloaded with services to a non-profit organization in Kitchener called House of Friendship to ensure that people who need help can stay connected during the pandemic.
Image credit: TextNow
Source: TextNow
