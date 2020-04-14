OnePlus has launched two new flagship devices, and they’re without a doubt the best phones the company has ever released.
That said, getting your hands on one of these models in Canada isn’t going to be very forgiving on your wallet.
The OnePlus 8, the smaller and less impressive of the two, starts at $1,100 CAD for the ‘Glacial Green’ or ‘Onyx Black’ versions with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can spend $1,250 on the ‘Interstellar Glow’ variant, and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.
The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in a few more variants, so I’ll outline those below:
- Glacial Green/Onyx Black – 8GB of RAM/128GB of Storage — $1,400 CAD
- Glacial Green/Onyx Black/Ultramarine Blue – 12GB of RAM/256GB of Storage — $1,550
If you want to learn more about the phones, check out our full review.
Source: OnePlus Canada
