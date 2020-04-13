Samsung to shut down S Voice assistant on June 1, 2020

Samsung will soon shut down S Voice, its old voice assistant that launched on the Galaxy S3.
S Voice was featured on most devices produced by the South Korean company between 2012 and 2017. Samsung replaced S Voice with Bixby starting with the Galaxy S8, but the old voice assistant has remained functional.
According to SamMobile, Samsung plans to shut down S Voice on June 1st, 2020. At that point, the service will no longer work and any queries asked of S Voice will get the following response: “I’m unable to process your request.”
Considering that S Voice wasn’t a stellar service, chances are there won’t be many people still using it. Those that still do will have to look for a replacement. The good news is that many of the devices that had S Voice will likely be able to use the much more capable Google Assistant. If not, the old Google Search app will fill the same role.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t expand to some of Samsung’s old wearables that used S Voice. For example, the Galaxy Gear is among those that never got an update with Bixby support.
As for phones, the following list of devices included S Voice:
- Galaxy S3, S4, S5, S6 and S6 Edge
- Galaxy Note FE, Note 2, Note 3, Note 4 and Note 5
- Galaxy A3, A5, A7, A8 and A9
- Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
- Galaxy W
- Galaxy Tab 4
- Galaxy Tab 4 8.0/10.1
- Galaxy Tab S8.4 and S10.5
Some of the above device names overlap with new versions — for example, the A-series. If you’re not sure whether your device is one of the ones with S Voice, you can quickly check the app drawer to see if S Voice is listed.
Source: SamMobile Via: Android Police
