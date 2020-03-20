Google Assistant helping you wash your hands for a safe amount of time

You can now ask Google Assistant for a little extra help washing your hands amid the COVID-19 pandemic
If you say the keywords, “Hey Google, help me wash my hands,” the digital assistant will sing you a 19 line 40-second song about washing your hands. Google is adding this to its digital assistant because the World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending that people wash their hands frequently.
As noted by 9to5Google, the assistant’s default ‘Red’ voice sings the song. If you ask the assistant the phrase on mobile, it displays the lyrics for the song. On a smart display, it shows an image of soapy bubbles.
As the world works from home, fun handwashing activities like this are a good way to help encourage people to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Source: 9to5Google
