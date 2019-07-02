July security patch lands on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

The July security patch arrives for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, says SamMobile.
The latest monthly update incorporates Google patches as well as a basket of fixes for Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items.
In addition, the stock camera app will have access to QR scanning functionality currently reserved for Bixby Vision. To transform the camera app into a QR scanner, users need to toggle the new feature on first in the camera settings.
Sadly, the update does not bring the dedicated camera night mode that first appeared on the Galaxy S10 series.
The new camera mode later trickled down to the Galaxy Note 9 and S9/S9+, allowing them to take better low light shots. It is possible that Samsung’s 2017 flagships may miss out on this feature.
Expect the update to land on Canadian Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the coming days.
Source: SamMobile
