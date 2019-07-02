News
PREVIOUS|

July security patch lands on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Jul 2, 2019

2:45 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy S8

The July security patch arrives for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, says SamMobile.

The latest monthly update incorporates Google patches as well as a basket of fixes for Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items.

In addition, the stock camera app will have access to QR scanning functionality currently reserved for Bixby Vision. To transform the camera app into a QR scanner, users need to toggle the new feature on first in the camera settings.

Sadly, the update does not bring the dedicated camera night mode that first appeared on the Galaxy S10 series.

The new camera mode later trickled down to the Galaxy Note 9 and S9/S9+, allowing them to take better low light shots. It is possible that Samsung’s 2017 flagships may miss out on this feature.

Expect the update to land on Canadian Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the coming days.

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Apr 17, 2017

5:41 PM EDT

The S8’s Bixby button can no longer be remapped due to new Samsung firmware

News

Mar 7, 2018

9:35 AM EDT

Fido to push Android Oreo to Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ LG G6, V30 and Huawei P10 Plus in March

News

May 10, 2019

12:59 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3a shipping with old security patch, new one coming in June

News

Mar 29, 2017

3:05 PM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S8 cases you can buy right now

Comments