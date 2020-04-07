PREVIOUS|
Sketchy iPhone 12 Pro leak starts debate between leakers on Twitter

The leak shows off reference images of the iPhone 12 Pro camera module and home screen widgets

Apr 7, 2020

4:20 PM EDT

iPhone 11 Series

An alleged leak showing the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max rear camera sensor and home screen has stirred up some debate within the leaker crowd.

Twitter user Fudge (@choco_bit) shared an image of what could be the rear camera module on the upcoming iPhone flagships. The image appears to be a concept or reference design of some kind and shows three cameras and what may be a LIDAR sensor.

Fudge followed up the image with another showing both the front and back of the iPhone 12 Pro as well as the home screen. The second image suggests the next iPhone will have a smaller notch as well as what appears to be widgets on the home screen.

Both images reportedly come from iOS 14 builds.

Twitter users took to the replies to debate the legitimacy of the two images and eventually called on some big names to weigh in. Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) chimed in to say he can’t confirm the leak. Further, Hemmerstoffer says that iPhone 12 leaks allegedly from iOS 14 are “nothing but fakes.”

YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) also weighed in on the side of Fudge. Prosser claims the images are legit and sourced from an internal iPadOS 14 build. However, Prosser also says they are likely reference images and that people shouldn’t give them any weight.

Additionally, Prosser writes that his sources say none of the iOS 14 builds have home screen widgets, further debunking the leak.

Finally, Hemmerstoffer asks Prosser where the images are in iOS 14. Prosser says they come from an internal “Nonui build” and that he can’t say anymore without revealing his source.

Ultimately, these particular images probably don’t accurately reflect how the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will look. That said, I think it’s safe to say that the new iPhones will sport a LIDAR sensor since it was included on the new iPad Pro. As for how Apple incorporates the sensor into the phone remains to be seen.

Source: Fudge, (2)

