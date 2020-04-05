iOS 14 leak displays wallpaper settings, code reveals Home screen widgets

A leaked iOS 14 screenshot showcases new wallpaper settings, and new leaked code indicates the possibility of Home screen widgets.
Twitter user ‘DongleBookPro’ has shared screenshots of the new wallpaper settings panel. The default wallpapers are separated by collections including ‘Classic Stripes,’ ‘Earth & Moon’ and ‘Flowers.’ With these new collections, users will be able to find specific wallpapers more easily.
The screenshot also showcases a new ‘Home Screen Appearance’ that will give users the option to select a dynamic wallpaper that will only be displayed on the home screen.
Hey @EveryApplePro, @MaxWinebach said you like wallpapers pic.twitter.com/4P8BrMzCkI
— Dongle (@DongleBookPro) April 4, 2020
Further, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is working on implementing real widgets on the home screen for iPhone and iPad. Unlike the pinned widgets in iPadOS 13, these new widgets can be moved around like a regular app icon.
It should be noted that the feature could potentially be scrapped by Apple and never actually make it to a public release since nothing has been confirmed.
Source: Dongle (@donglebookpro) Via: 9to5Mac
Comments