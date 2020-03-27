PREVIOUS|
Square Enix Montreal’s Lara Croft Go is now free until April 2

Stay inside and play Lara Croft Go for free

Mar 27, 2020

6:08 PM EDT

Square Enix Montreal’s Lara Croft Go is now free from March 27th to April 2nd.

Originally released back in 2015, the critically acclaimed turn-based puzzle game is available in both the Google Play and the App Store.

In Lara Croft Go, players solve more than 115 puzzles split into seven chapters. The game is navigated with intuitive swipe controls, and tasks players with collecting ancient relics, fighting enemies, avoiding deadly traps, discovering secrets and more.

Lara Croft Go regularly costs roughly $7 on iOS and Android.

