Best Buy Canada’s weekly sale includes deals on smartphones and headphones

Mar 27, 2020

5:57 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada has dropped its latest flyer, so if you’re looking for new work-from-home tech, this might be the place to start.

Notably, there are several carrier phone sales in the flyer and some phones, like the iPhone 11, for example, also get you a free $200 CAD Best Buy gift card.

Further last year’s Galaxy Buds are on sale for $159.99, although they’re not the more well-reviewed Galaxy Buds+ that recently released.

Some other notable deals include the following:

You can browse the flyer your self here.

Source: Best Buy Canada

