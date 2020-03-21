Toronto District School Board launches digital resources for e-learning during COVID-19

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has rolled out a suite of free digital resources that families can use to teach their kids at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On its website, the TDSB breaks down each resource by subject and the age group it’s intended for, ranging from Kindergarten to Grade 12.
Altogether, there are a few dozen resources available, including those focused on math, literacy, French, science, social studies and music. These resources link to a variety of sites, including CBC Kids, TVO in the classroom, the National Film Board, Canadian Literacy Centre and more.
See the full list of resources here.
The TDSB’s e-learning initiative comes after the province of Ontario committed to offering ways to bring the classroom to students at home. For example, Ontario students between Grades 9 and 12 can use this website to further their studies by working through various courses.
As it stands, the Government of Ontario has ordered that all publicly-funded schools across the province must be closed until April 5th. However, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has warned that school closures will likely need to be extended beyond April 5th to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also acknowledged that extended school closures may need to happen.
Comments