Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 16 — 22]

Amazon Prime Video
Crawl
A daughter, father and their dog are hunted by alligators after being trapped in their home during a hurricane.
Crawl was directed by Alejandre Aja (Horns) and stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner franchise) and Campbell River, B.C.-born Barry Pepper (The Kennedys).
Original theatrical release date: July 12th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 20th, 2020
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 185 reviews)
Apple TV+
The Banker [Apple TV+ Original]
Inspired by real events, The Banker tells the story two of the first African-American bankers as they fight the racially oppressive 1960s establishment by helping other African-Americans pursue the American Dream.
The Banker was directed, co-written and produced by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) and stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction).
Apple TV+ premiere date: March 20th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 45 reviews)
Crave
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
This documentary tackles the issue of “fake news” in the U.S. by investigating the real-life consequences on the average citizen in elections and other wakes of life.
After Truth was directed by Andrew Rossi (Page One: Inside the New York Times).
HBO Canada/Crave premiere date: March 19th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on seven reviews)
Brockmire (Season 4)
TV’s biggest sports announcer tries to reclaim both his career and love life in a small American town.
Brockmire was created by Hank Azaria (The Simpsons) and stars Azaria and Amanda Peet (Jack & Jill). It’s worth noting that this is the series’ final season.
Original IFC/Crave premiere date: March 18th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 10pm ET
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 10 reviews)
The Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
In this Fast and Furious spin-off, D.S.S. agent Luke Hobbs and former MI6 agent-turned-villain Deckard Shaw begrudgingly team up to stop a terrorist organization from obtaining a world-threatening virus.
Hobbs & Shaw was directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Jason Statham (The Transporter trilogy), Idris Elba (Luther) and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown).
Original theatrical release date: August 2nd, 2019
Crave release date: March 20th, 2020
Genre: Action
Runtime: 2 hours, 17 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 330 reviews)
The Plot Against America
In this alternate take on U.S. history, a working-class Jewish family must survive in an America run by a fascist leader.
The Plot Against America was adapted from Philip Roth’s 2004 novel of the same name by David Simon and Ed Burns (The Wire) and stars Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: March 16th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 35 reviews)
Disney+
Frozen 2
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney has moved up the Disney+ release date of Frozen 2 by three months.
Follow Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they venture across the land to discover the origins of Elsa’s powers and save Arendelle from a mysterious new threat.
Frozen 2 was helmed by original Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee (also screenwriter) and features the voices of Idina Menzel (Wicked), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast) and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter).
Original theatrical release date: November 22nd, 2019
Disney+ Canada release date: March 17th, 2020
Genre: Animated, musical
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 313 reviews)
Netflix
Altered Carbon: Resleeved [Netflix Original]
This Japanese-language anime take on Netflix’s popular Altered Carbon sci-fi series sees Takeshi Kovacs (voiced by Final Fantasy XV‘s Tatsuhisa Suzuki) protect a young girl who’s connected to a powerful crime syndicate.
Netflix Canada release date: March 19th, 2020
Genre: Anime
Runtime: 1 hour, 14 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
The Boss Baby: Back in the Business (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
After losing his job at Baby Corp., Boss Baby turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team.
J.P. Karliak (The New Looney Tunes) voices Boss Baby, taking over for Alec Baldwin from the film.
Netflix Canada release date: March 16th, 2020
Genre: Animated
Runtime: 11 episodes (24 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Feel Good [Netflix Original]
Stand-up comic Mae Martin (playing herself) struggles to stay sober as she begins a new relationship with her girlfriend George.
The series was co-created by the Toronto-born Martin (Baroness von Sketch Show) and Joe Hampson (Skins) and co-stars Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends).
Netflix Canada release date: March 19th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Six episodes (25 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 15 reviews)
Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker [Netflix Original]
An African-American woman escapes poverty to start a fashion business and become America’s first black, self-made millionaire.
Self-Made is based on the biography On Her Own Ground by A’Lelia Bundles and stars Octavia Spencer (The Help), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Blair Underwood (L.A. Law).
Netflix Canada release date: March 19th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Four episodes (46 to 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness [Netflix Original]
This docuseries explores how Joe Exotic, the keeper of a private big cats zoo, ended up in prison for attempted murder.
Netflix Canada release date: March 19th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Seven episodes (41 to 49 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on six reviews)
