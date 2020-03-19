Google still displaying ads for medical masks despite ban

Google is still displaying ads for medical masks despite saying that it was going to ban them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Google promised that it was going to ban ads for medical face masks, but said that it would likely take a few days to do so. Now, CNBC reports that it found numerous ads for mask promotions from online ad companies like Teads and RTB House.
Some U.S. senators are accusing the tech giant of contributing to the shortage of medical masks.
Health officials have said that masks should be reserved for people who actually need them, like healthcare workers.
The tech giant previously said that it has blocked numerous ads that have attempted to capitalize on the virus. It had also said that it is actively banned ads that were misleading.
However, CNBC reports that it found several examples of sponsored ads that displayed products that claimed to prevent the coronavirus. According to Google, an ad like this should not allowed on its platform.
This is just one of the ways that tech giants are struggling to keep up with misinformation on their platforms as they adjust their policies during these unprecedented times.
Source: CNBC
Comments