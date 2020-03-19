PREVIOUS|
News

Telus commits $10 million to support public healthcare amid COVID-19 outbreak

The funding will also support community responses and outreach programs

Mar 19, 2020

10:20 AM EDT

0 comments

Telus announced that it is committing $10 million to help support public healthcare capacity and community response amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from the Telus Friendly Future Foundation and will go toward purchasing new medical technology and equipment, including ventilators. It will also support food security, outreach to isolated seniors, and virtual education programs.

“During this unprecedented time of crisis, and reflecting our world-leading philanthropy and volunteerism in helping our fellow citizens, we are taking responsibility to ensure our communities are fully supported,” said Darren Entwistle, the president and CEO of Telus, in a press release.

Telus says that the funding builds on its existing efforts in relation to providing telemedicine and virtual healthcare solutions for Canadians.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Mar 17, 2020

6:50 PM EDT

Telus launches health-focused podcast, first episode focused on coronavirus

News

Mar 19, 2020

2:05 PM EDT

Designer posts concept idea for Google Doodle to encourage social distancing

Business

Mar 19, 2020

12:16 PM EDT

Government website to apply for EI and other support experiences technical difficulties

News

Mar 17, 2020

3:03 PM EDT

Telus giving away free Powerbeats Pro with iPhone XS Max purchases

Comments