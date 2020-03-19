Telus commits $10 million to support public healthcare amid COVID-19 outbreak

Telus announced that it is committing $10 million to help support public healthcare capacity and community response amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes from the Telus Friendly Future Foundation and will go toward purchasing new medical technology and equipment, including ventilators. It will also support food security, outreach to isolated seniors, and virtual education programs.
“During this unprecedented time of crisis, and reflecting our world-leading philanthropy and volunteerism in helping our fellow citizens, we are taking responsibility to ensure our communities are fully supported,” said Darren Entwistle, the president and CEO of Telus, in a press release.
Telus says that the funding builds on its existing efforts in relation to providing telemedicine and virtual healthcare solutions for Canadians.
Source: Telus
