PREVIOUS|
News

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 launches on Android and iOS

While the MLB season has been pushed back for at least a few months, there are other ways to get your baseball fix

Mar 17, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

0 comments

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020

San Francisco-based mobile games company Glu Mobile has launched its latest baseball game, MLB Tap Sports
Baseball 2020, on Android and iOS.

In the game, players can manage one of the 30 MLB teams, which all feature their appropriate marks, logos and players. Matches consists of turn-based mechanics and mobile-optimized one-touch controls.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge serves as the game’s featured player and cover athlete.

Overall, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 features several game modes, including Slugfest, Home Run Battles, Walk-Off, Event Royale and Season Mode. As you play through the game, you’ll be able to collect new players from each team.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2020

4:42 PM EDT

Peggle-like dungeon crawler ‘Roundguard’ is now available on Apple Arcade

News

Jul 13, 2018

4:25 PM EDT

MLB to release blockchain-based baseball trading game: report

News

Jul 23, 2019

5:32 PM EDT

MLB to livestream 13 games exclusively on YouTube in Canada

News

Feb 8, 2020

11:13 AM EST

Crash Bandicoot mobile game leaks, developed by the makers of Candy Crush

Comments