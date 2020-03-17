MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 launches on Android and iOS

San Francisco-based mobile games company Glu Mobile has launched its latest baseball game, MLB Tap Sports
Baseball 2020, on Android and iOS.
In the game, players can manage one of the 30 MLB teams, which all feature their appropriate marks, logos and players. Matches consists of turn-based mechanics and mobile-optimized one-touch controls.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge serves as the game’s featured player and cover athlete.
Overall, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 features several game modes, including Slugfest, Home Run Battles, Walk-Off, Event Royale and Season Mode. As you play through the game, you’ll be able to collect new players from each team.
MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
