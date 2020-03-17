After opting to reduce seating by 50 percent in its theaters due to COVID-19, Cineplex has announced it’s shuttering all locations across the country until April 2nd.
In a press release, Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob, said, “the health and safety of our employees and guests is paramount… The time has come for us to do more.”
Our continued Response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/WvqAAm1EVh
— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) March 17, 2020
Cineplex said it is temporarily closing all locations under its brand, including all 165 Cineplex theatres and its The Rec Room and Playdium locations.
The company is also giving full refunds on all of its offerings, including private theatre bookings, individual and group reservations, and advance ticket sales.
Last December, London, England-based theatre chain Cineworld announced plans to acquire Cineplex for $2.8 billion CAD. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
Source: Cineplex
