What Canadian telecom companies are doing to help customers during COVID-19

Rogers and Vidéotron have reportedly lifted all data caps in response to COVID-19.
According to a tweet fromThe Wire Report’s Adam Langenberg, Videotron is the first Canadian telecom to lift the caps.
Videotron’s change applies to both residential and business customers. The measures will apply automatically to subscribers’ accounts and will run until March 31st. In a document released by Videotron, the company notes that customers will “not have to worry about their consumption as if they had an unlimited plan.”
In the U.S., AT&T suspended broadband data caps for home internet customers. Further, the FCC says internet providers in the U.S. agreed to waive late fees incurred by economic impact from COVID-19.
Rogers
Rogers has also waived data caps for internet plans in response to COVID-19 for both home and business internet customers. However, it’s worth noting that the majority of users are already on an unlimited plan of some kind. The full statement is available below:
“The vast majority of our Internet customers have unlimited home Internet access, and we are temporarily lifting data caps for our customers on different Internet plans during this public health situation, as we continue to explore ways to assist our customers.”
In part, this is due to an increase in the number of Canadians who will work remotely in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. According to Akamai web monitoring, the global average of internet traffic is up 54 percent compared to the 60 day-over-day rolling average.
Telus
While Telus and Koodo have not announced measures regarding data caps, both carriers have posted updates to their respective websites about how they will protect the health of customers. You can read the Telus information here, and the Koodo information here.
Shaw
A Shaw spokesperson told MobileSyrup that the company does not have hard data caps on its internet plans and doesn’t limit customers’ internet data use. As such, Shaw did not join other telecom companies in temporarily waiving data caps.
However, the spokesperson did note that starting March 1st, all Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct customers will gain access to a number of channels as a free preview to help keep their families entertained. Channels include Family, Family Jr. and Family CHRGD. You can learn more about that here.
Further, the company notes that it is asking Shaw and Freedom Mobile employees to remain home if they are unwell. Additionally, it has started trials on a department-by-department basis for remote work and says that the majority of its staff can work remotely if necessary.
MobileSyrup will update this story as more telecom companies announce COVID-19 responses.
