Rogers offering free TV channels, global roaming and more in response to COVID-19

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has implemented a number of measures and free services to help its customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rogers and its brands are waiving long distance voice calling fees across Canada from now until April 30th. This applies to wireless, home phone and small business customers subscribed to Rogers, Fido and Chatr.
Further, for customers who need to be outside of Canada or are making their way home, Rogers and Fido are going waive Roam like Home, Fido Roam and pay-per-use roaming fees in all available destinations for postpaid consumers and small businesses until April 30th.
The national carrier also says that services will not be suspended or disconnected for any customers experiencing financial difficulties over the next 90 days. It says it will support its customers facing financial uncertainty because of COVID-19 with more flexible payment options.
The carrier is also offering Rogers Ignite TV and Digital TV customers free access to a rotating selection of channels, as children are off from school and parents are working from home. The family-friendly channels include Disney, Disney Jr., Family Channel, Family Jr., YTV, Treehouse, Teletoon and ABC Spark.
The news channels include FX, CP24, CTV News Channel, and CBC New Network. Other channels include New Tang Dynasty and TV Asia.
Rogers says new channels will be added to the rotation, and that customers can say “free preview” into their Ignite TV remote to see what’s new. These channels are going to be available until April 30th.
Further, in collaboration with Microsoft, the carrier is offering Microsoft Teams and Office 365 for free for six months. More information about this can be found here.
“The connectivity we provide Canadians is critical now more than ever, and these steps will help to make life a little easier for our customers,” Joe Natale, the president and CEO of Rogers, said in a press release.
All of this is in addition to what Rogers announced last week, which was that it was temporarily removing data usage caps for customers on limited home internet plans.
You can learn more about Rogers’ plan to help customers during the COVID-19 outbreak here.
