Tesla recalling some Model Xs from 2016 in Canada

A steering issue has forced Tesla to recall 843 Tesla Model X SUVs from 2016.
Transport Canada’s recall notice says, “on certain vehicles, the bolts that attach the electric power steering assist motor to the steering gear may corrode and break. This could cause a loss of power steering assist.”
To solve this problem, Tesla is offering free repairs to the SUVs in question. It will arrange for the replacement of the mounting bolts for the electric power steering assist motor. Transport Canada says, “if any broken bolts are found or if the bolts break during removal and cannot be removed, Tesla will install a new steering gear.”
Tesla is notifying affected drivers in writing, but if you own a Model X from 2016, you can use this website to see if your car is part of the recall.
Source: Transport Canada
