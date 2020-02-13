PREVIOUS|
Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro rumoured to feature 5G and new A14X processor

The report says that the new iPad Pro will be revealed in September during Apple's iPhone event

Feb 13, 2020

11:50 AM EST

Along with its 2020 iPhone lineup, Apple’s 2020 cellular iPad Pro is expected to include 5G support.

This report comes from DigiTimes, which also states that the tablet will feature a new, faster A14X processor. Regarding 5G, the 2020 iPad Pro will support “sub-6Ghz and mmWave specs,” according to the report. While Qualcomm is rumoured to be the supplier of the iPhone’s Snapdragon X55 modem, it’s unclear what modem Apple’s iPads will use.

The publication goes on to say that Apple’s new iPad models will be announced in September alongside its 2020 iPhone lineup. Given Apple typically holds its iPad announcement event in October, I’m a little skeptical of this claim. That said, Apple has used its fall iPhone event to announce new iPads in the past, though it has been a few years.

Previous rumours have indicated that Apple’s new iPad Pro will feature a triple-rear camera setup with 3D-sensing technology for augmented reality. Since the last update to the iPad Pro (2018) was back in November of 2018, Apple’s highest-end tablet is definitely due for an update.

It’s important to note that DigiTimes is often hit or miss when it comes to rumours, especially when they relate to Apple.

We’ll likely learn more about Apple’s plans for the 2020 iPad Pro in the coming months.

Source: DigiTimes

