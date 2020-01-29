Tesla makes a profit again, begins Model Y production early

Telsa’s Q4 2019 earnings report states that the company delivered a record 112,095 vehicles and began its production ramp-up on the Model Y crossover.
The report mentions that 2019 was a turning point for the electric vehicle (EV) company as it experienced high demand for the Model 3 sedan, which helped it become profitable once again.
The company also mentioned that it learned quite a bit from the Model 3 production, and has applied that knowledge to the Shanghai Gigafactory. This new factory has begun producing Model 3s in less than 10 months. It’s also been able to apply this knowledge to the production to the Model Y.
Additionally, company acknowledges that without any advertising it’s been able to sell most of its cars in 2019 to buyers who didn’t hold a prior reservation.
In 2018’s fourth quarter, Tesla’s automotive division had a revenue of $6,323,000 USD (roughly $8.3 million CAD). 2019’s Q4 posted automotive revenues of $6,368,000 USD (roughly $8.4 million CAD).
The company’s overall revenue in this quarter was $7,384,00 USD ($9.7 million CAD).
Tesla contributes its revenue uptick to its increase in vehicle deliveries. It’s hoping to increase this through more significant sales, which includes the Model Y.
Other notables
Tesla’s fleet has driven 3 billion miles in Autopilot mode.
The company has increased the range of the AWD Model Y to 315 miles (506 Km) from 280 miles (450 Km).
Tesla’s solar division is up by 26 percent.
The company’s outlook for 2020
The automaker is expecting over 500,000 vehicle deliveries throughout the year.
Both storage and solar business should grow by 50 percent.
