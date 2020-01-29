Apple expected to launch ‘Apple Tag,’ wireless charging mat and iPhone SE 2 this year

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often details upcoming Apple products in his reports, has outlined several products expected to arrive from the Cupertino, California-based company in early 2020.
These products include the rumoured iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro and MacBooks featuring the new scissor keys initially launched in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Further, Kuo’s report mentions an upcoming “smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone,” as reported by 9to5Mac.
The mention of a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) tag is an interesting one. Last year, several reports of a supposed UWB-powered ‘Apple Tag’ circulated, but the product never appeared. It would compete directly with the Tile tracker, which lets users attach trackers to important items like wallets and locate them with their phone. Apple Tag would do the same but would integrate into the company’s software ecosystem on a deeper level.
Kuo’s mention of a wireless charging mat is also interesting. Apple tried — and failed — to bring the AirPower mat to fruition. That ambitious charging solution hoped to allow users to place an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods on it for charging in virtually any configuration. While Apple ultimately cancelled the AirPower, this new charging mat could be some kind of replacement for it. That said, there are plenty of small Qi wireless chargers out there and Kuo doesn’t detail what Apple would do to differentiate its product.
Finally, 9to5 notes that Kuo has floated the idea of Apple-branded wireless headphones for some time. Such headphones would supposedly offer the convenience and smarts of AirPods but in an over-ear style instead of an earbud. Unfortunately, since Apple-owned Beats already offers wireless headphones and recently announced the Beats Solo Pro, Apple would need something more to differentiate its headphones.
MacBook, iPad, iPhone SE 2 and coronavirus
Finally, Kuo also mentioned new MacBooks with scissor keys, a new iPad Pro and a sequel to the iPhone SE. However, these products aren’t new and rumours have circulated about them for a while now.
On the MacBook side, the most recent leak came from a Eurasian database, which indicated a 13-inch MacBook with scissor keys was on its way.
Rumours also suggest the company plans to bring the scissor key switches to its new iPad Pro as part of the tablet’s 2020 refresh. The new switches would land in a revamped version of the iPad’s Smart Keyboard which, in its current state, is widely disliked by users.
Finally, the iPhone SE 2 — also rumoured to be called the iPhone 9 — may arrive with a home button and Touch ID, as well as a design similar to the iPhone 8. Further, rumours point to a March launch for the iPhone SE 2, which could mean we’ll see the other products around the same time.
While Kuo’s report did detail several upcoming new products, it also noted they could be delayed due to coronavirus. The analyst warned that the illness could disrupt Apple’s supply chain, depending on its severity, and subsequently delay these upcoming products. However, whether these products even exist, or how much they resemble the leaks and rumours, remains to be seen.
Source: 9to5Mac
