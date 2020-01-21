PREVIOUS|
Canadian charity Earth Rangers launches new app for iOS and Android

The app offers more than two dozen 'missions' for families

Jan 21, 2020

7:00 AM EST

You’ve heard of Power Rangers, but have you heard of Canadian-based environmental charity Earth Rangers?

Earth Rangers, a kid-focused charity that offers opportunities to learn about Canadian wildlife and helping the environment, is now launching an app.

The free app is available on both iOS and Android.

The Earth Rangers Foundation built the app to provide kids and their parents with a safe place to learn and talk about nature in Canada, as well as find out ways to help the environment.

The app is packed with more than two dozen impactful ‘missions,’ which includes shoreline clean-ups, battery recycling, creating butterfly gardens and more ways that kids and parents can contribute to bettering the environment.

Lastly, the foundation says that the app can enable a space where kids and parents can “vocalize emotions about the state of the planet.”

