Telus offering $75/20GB plan with unlimited data

Telus is offering its 20GB Peace of Mind plan for $75 per month, which is discounted from its usual price of $95 per month on bring your own device (BYOD).
The 20GB Peace of Mind plan offers no data overages and unlimited data, but speeds are throttled to 512Kbps after you exceed your allotment.
Telus’ Peace of Mind plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and text. They also include call waiting, conference calling, call display and Voicemail 25.
This promo expires on January 21st, so act fast if you’re interested.
