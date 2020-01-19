Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- OPG says Pickering nuclear plant emergency alert was sent in error
- First images of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ surface online
- Shaw Q1 2020: Freedom Mobile adds 57,900 total wireless subscribers
- Canadians can now test Xbox’s console-to-Android streaming feature
- Koodo and Fido offering customers $168 bill credit on select plans
- Quebecor president announces plans to electrify 1,100 vehicles
- Rogers starts 5G network rollout in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal
- Starbucks opens its 1st ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto
- Telus launches new mobile health clinics on wheels in Ottawa and Waterloo Region
- Ontario says it aims to allow inmates to make calls to cellphones
- CRA issues warning about scam calls, offers tips on how to avoid getting scammed
- Competition Bureau examing political parties’ data collection habits following allegations
- Canadian Tire to build 53 electric vehicle chargers across the country
- Bell says it’s ready to launch ‘early 5G service’ this year
- Rogers and several carriers partner to create global 5G forum
