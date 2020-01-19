Instagram to get rid of IGTV button because ‘very few’ people used it

Instagram is removing its IGTV icon button after the platform’s parent company Facebook confirmed that “very few” people used it.
The button was meant to introduce a new era for video on the social media platform, but it looks like it didn’t meet Instagram’s expectations.
A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that it’s removing the button because most users are viewing IGTV videos through their main feed, the Explore channel or through the dedicated IGTV app.
Instagram recently allowed landscape videos on the platform after previously pushing for vertical IGTV videos. It also let users post IGTV videos straight from the app. However, this recent change is a strange one because it takes away a convenient way to access the feature.
The spokesperson didn’t explain why very few people used the button. But, maybe users didn’t want to look for a five-minute video on Instagram when they could likely find it on YouTube.
Source: TechCrunch Via: Engadget
