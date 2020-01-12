PREVIOUS|
Business

OPG says Pickering nuclear plant emergency alert was sent in error

The government has issued a second emergency alert to retract the initial false one

Jan 12, 2020

8:48 AM EST

0 comments

CRTC emergency alert

The Ontario government sent out a mass alert notifying residents of an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station on Sunday morning, which has now been confirmed to be a mistake.

The Ontario Power Generation has confirmed that the emergency alert was sent out in error, and stated that the public is not in danger.

The government issued another emergency alert at 9:11 a.m. to retract the first one stating: “There is NO active nuclear situation taking place at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. The previous alert was issued in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. No further action is required.”

It is believed that that the emergency alert system was being testing and that perhaps the initial false warning was sent out accidentally.

“There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station,” the initial alert read. “People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time.”

Users on Twitter outlined how the alert seemed vague and are wondering why the alert had been sent out if nothing had happened.

The mayor of Pickering, Dave Ryan, says he has spoken to the provincial government and is demanding a full investigation into the error.

Update: 12/01/20: The article was updated to include information about the second emergency alert issued to retract the first one.

Related Articles

News

Nov 25, 2019

8:39 AM EST

Alert Ready to send test emergency alerts on November 27

News

Oct 3, 2018

11:47 AM EDT

CRTC says Canadians visiting U.S. today may get Trump’s mobile emergency alert

News

Apr 25, 2019

6:04 PM EDT

Amber Alert sent out for five-year-old boy in Ontario [Update]

Comments